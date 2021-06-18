Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,029 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,319. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

