Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.70. 5,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,847. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.86.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

