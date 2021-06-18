Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,192,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,071 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $1,927,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.32. 71,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

