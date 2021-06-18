Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,425. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.14.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.