Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $27.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,407.76. 37,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,330.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

