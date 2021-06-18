Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Dollar General by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.64. 32,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,640. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

