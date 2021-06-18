Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.74 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.42 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

