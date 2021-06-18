Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.20

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.20 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.32 ($1.36), with a volume of 1516144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.60 ($1.39).

The company has a market cap of £879.82 million and a PE ratio of -44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.92%.

In other news, insider Jr. Turner acquired 124,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £141,930 ($185,432.45). Also, insider Martin Keith Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($21,949.31).

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

