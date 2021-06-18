DMM: Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $1.51 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00738372 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00083252 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

