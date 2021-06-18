DMScript Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $384,665.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00136257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00184313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00874655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.18 or 1.00012116 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

