Dogecoin Market Capitalization Hits $36.96 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $36.96 billion and $1.69 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00430992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,077,317,600 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.