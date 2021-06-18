DOGGY (DOGGY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.12 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $50.69 million and approximately $22.12 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00136851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00182714 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.96 or 0.00888590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,616.44 or 1.00167269 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,186,390,786 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

