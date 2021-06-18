Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.30

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.30 and last traded at $78.17, with a volume of 901184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOMO shares. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get Domo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Domo by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 122,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.