DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading 5.1% Higher

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $174.59 and last traded at $172.83. 220,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,422,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $7,447,680.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,462,511 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

