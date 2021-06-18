DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Up 5.1%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.45. Approximately 11,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 428,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.