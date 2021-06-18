Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a £125 ($163.31) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Shares of LON DOCS traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 422.40 ($5.52). The company had a trading volume of 17,935,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,533. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 477.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.79. Dr. Martens has a one year low of GBX 414.22 ($5.41) and a one year high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.