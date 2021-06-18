Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $414.22

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 414.22 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 416.64 ($5.44), with a volume of 1193611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.20 ($5.73).

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 477.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

