Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)’s share price traded down 17.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dr. Martens currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

