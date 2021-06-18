DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $208,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

