Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Update

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 267,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dragon Victory International worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragon Victory International stock remained flat at $$1.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,923. Dragon Victory International has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

