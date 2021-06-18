Dreamcoin (DRM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Dreamcoin has a market cap of $28,229.19 and approximately $24.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00057656 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin (DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,652,817 coins. The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

