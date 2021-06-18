DREP Market Capitalization Achieves $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003757 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00722841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00082529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.