Drep [new] (DREP) Hits One Day Volume of $1.04 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00736219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00083003 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

