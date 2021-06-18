Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report $321.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the lowest is $316.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $85,615,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,463,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $911,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $95,985,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

