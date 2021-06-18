Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the quarter. Dropbox accounts for 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.47% of Dropbox worth $273,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. 105,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,958 shares of company stock worth $4,342,192. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

