DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMDS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 365.83 ($4.78).

Shares of SMDS traded down GBX 12.70 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 421.40 ($5.51). The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,803. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 422.88.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

