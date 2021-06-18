DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.07 million and $327,222.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.00737528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00082974 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,585,542,651 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

