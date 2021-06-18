DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE DTE opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.86. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

