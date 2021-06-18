DubaiCoin Hits One Day Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00044965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007101 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.