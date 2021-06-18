Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $152,534.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $152,534.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00136597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00181106 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00884110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.38 or 1.00091431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

