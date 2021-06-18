Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Capitalization Tops $43.57 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $43.57 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00059393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00737733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00083307 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

