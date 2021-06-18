DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Down 4.2%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.45. 431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 79,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

