Dye & Durham (DND) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE: DND) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dye & Durham had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.50 to C$50.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

5/19/2021 – Dye & Durham was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

5/18/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$47.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

5/12/2021 – Dye & Durham had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Dye & Durham had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dye & Durham had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:DND traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$49.50. 83,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,665. Dye & Durham Limited has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

