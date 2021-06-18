Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

DLNG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.14. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,394. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

