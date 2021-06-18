Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Hits $15.38 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $15.38 million and $4,514.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,626.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,184.96 or 0.06132887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.09 or 0.01558064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00433042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00145792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.94 or 0.00752063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00434631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00369725 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

