Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits One Day Volume of $65,617.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $149,405.75 and approximately $65,617.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00206530 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002110 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.72 or 0.00635441 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,588 coins and its circulating supply is 391,341 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

