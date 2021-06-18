Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 11.00% of Dynavax Technologies worth $123,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 146,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 5,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

