E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 414,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 183,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

