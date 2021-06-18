E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,000. PayPal comprises about 0.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $278.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.53. The firm has a market cap of $326.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

