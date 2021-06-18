E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $17.25 Million in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 355,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,000. I-Mab accounts for approximately 1.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.49% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $84.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.