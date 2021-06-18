E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $18.20 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,200,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 1.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,627,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,122,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

NYSE:EDU opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

