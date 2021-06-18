E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $31.01 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,010,000. NetEase accounts for about 2.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NetEase by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES opened at $110.85 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

