E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $33.06 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 580,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,060,000. KE comprises about 2.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of KE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 92.7% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,931 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 52.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,364,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 52.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,081,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $50.25 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 335.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.62.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

