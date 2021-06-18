E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $19.17 Million Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,171,000. United States Oil Fund makes up about 1.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

