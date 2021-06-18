E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $31.80 Million Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 301,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,797,000. STAAR Surgical makes up about 2.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of STAAR Surgical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,430,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $21,247,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 162,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $3,235,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,131 shares of company stock valued at $34,951,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.66. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $152.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.