E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 247,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,797,000. Baidu accounts for approximately 4.3% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Baidu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Baidu by 41.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $369,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.5% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $185.56 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

