E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,000. United States Brent Oil Fund makes up about 1.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 6.42% of United States Brent Oil Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

