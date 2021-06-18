E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,083,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 63,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,959,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 89.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,527.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,374.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,543.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

