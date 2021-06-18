E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,522 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,434.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,330.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

