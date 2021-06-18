E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $7.14 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000. Huazhu Group comprises approximately 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,214,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT opened at $53.43 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HTHT. HSBC increased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

